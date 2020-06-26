-
-
6-over 76 by Scott Harrington in second round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2020
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Harrington hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 151st at 4 over; Mackenzie Hughes is in 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Will Gordon are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Patton Kizzire and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Harrington's 165 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Harrington got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Harrington to 1 over for the round.
Harrington got a double bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Harrington to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 171-yard par-3 green 16th, Harrington suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Harrington got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Harrington to 6 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.