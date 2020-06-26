In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Brown hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 27th at 5 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Brown got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Brown chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Brown's 169 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Brown had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Brown's 99 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Brown had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Brown to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Brown's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 4 under for the round.