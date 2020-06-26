-
Sam Ryder shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 83rd at 2 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Ryder's tee shot went 241 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Ryder's tee shot went 135 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
