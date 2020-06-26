Sam Burns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his round tied for 17th at 6 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Sam Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Burns hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fourth. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Burns hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Burns went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Burns had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Burns hit his tee shot 276 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.