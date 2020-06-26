In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Theegala finished his round tied for 107th at even par; Will Gordon is in 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Theegala's tee shot went 134 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Theegala hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 3 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Theegala chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Theegala's 134 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.