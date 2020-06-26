In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Ryan Palmer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 82nd at 2 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Palmer's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Palmer at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Palmer had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Palmer hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Palmer's tee shot went 274 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the fairway bunker, his fourth shot went 26 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for a triple bogey. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.