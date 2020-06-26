Ryan Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 54th at 3 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Moore had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green eighth, Moore suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Moore's 114 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Moore hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 16th green, Moore suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Moore at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Moore hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th. This moved Moore to even for the round.