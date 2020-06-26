In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Ryan Armour hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 20th at 7 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Armour got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Armour's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Armour's tee shot went 154 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Armour reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Armour at 2 under for the round.

Armour's tee shot went 290 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 23 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Armour had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Armour's 187 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Armour hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Armour to 4 under for the round.