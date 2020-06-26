In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Russell Knox hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 143rd at 3 over; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Knox's 100 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Knox had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Knox hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Knox hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.