In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Russell Henley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 26th at 6 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Henley's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Henley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Henley at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Henley hit an approach shot from 268 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Henley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Henley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Henley's his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Henley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.