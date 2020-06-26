In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 4th at 9 under with Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, and Marc Leishman; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; and Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under.

On the par-4 third, McIlroy's 81 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, McIlroy's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy's tee shot went 179 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 77 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, McIlroy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left McIlroy to 2 under for the round.