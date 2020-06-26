-
Roger Sloan shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Roger Sloan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 38th at 4 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 third, Sloan's 171 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Sloan's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Sloan hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Sloan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
