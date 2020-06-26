-
Robert Streb shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Robert Streb hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 69th at 3 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 283 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Streb chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Streb's his second shot went 1 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
