Robby Shelton hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 143rd at 3 over; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Shelton hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 second, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Shelton hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Shelton to 3 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Shelton's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 3 over for the round.