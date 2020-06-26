-
Rob Oppenheim shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rob Oppenheim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 131st at 2 over; Will Gordon is in 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 fifth green, Oppenheim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oppenheim at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Oppenheim had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Oppenheim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th. This moved Oppenheim to 4 over for the round.
