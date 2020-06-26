-
Richy Werenski shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Richy Werenski hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 25th at 5 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a 313 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Werenski chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Werenski hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Werenski's 147 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Werenski had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
