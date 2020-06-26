In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 42nd at 5 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Cabrera Bello's 168 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Cabrera Bello got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Cabrera Bello hit his 257 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Cabrera Bello to even for the round.