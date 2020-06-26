In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Mickelson got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

Mickelson missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Mickelson's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 4 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Mickelson at 5 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mickelson to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Mickelson had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 7 under for the round.