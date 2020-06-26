-
Peter Malnati shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Peter Malnati hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 152nd at 7 over; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Malnati's 181 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
Malnati got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to even-par for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Malnati got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Malnati's tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
