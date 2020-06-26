-
-
Paul Casey posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the second round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2020
-
Interviews
Paul Casey on his return to golf at Travelers
Prior to the 2020 Travelers Championship, Paul Casey discusses what kept him from returning to golf sooner and why he chose to come back this week.
Paul Casey hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Casey finished his day tied for 42nd at 5 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Paul Casey had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Paul Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Casey hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.