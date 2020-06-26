Patton Kizzire hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 5th at 8 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Kizzire's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Kizzire hit his tee shot 280 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kizzire had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kizzire's 100 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Kizzire's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kizzire had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.