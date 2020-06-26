-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2020
Patrick Rodgers hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 98th at 1 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
