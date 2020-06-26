-
Patrick Reed shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Patrick Reed on where his game is at prior to Travelers
Prior to the 2020 Travelers Championship, Patrick Reed talks about the work he’s put in during the break and his plans to continue pushing himself towards another win.
Patrick Reed hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Reed had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Reed's 121 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Reed had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.
