In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cantlay finished his day tied for 20th at 7 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Patrick Cantlay got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Cantlay hit a tee shot 239 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Cantlay's 106 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Cantlay chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.