-
-
Michael Thompson putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2020
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Michael Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his round tied for 38th at 5 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 second, Michael Thompson's 99 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Thompson hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Thompson his second shot was a drop and his approach went 99 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.