Michael Kim putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Michael Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 126th at 2 over; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Michael Kim got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Michael Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
After a 250 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 17th, Kim chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.
