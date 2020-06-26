-
Max Homa putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Max Homa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 83rd at 2 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Max Homa had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Homa's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
