In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Matthew Wolff hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 69th at 3 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Wolff hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Wolff got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Wolff went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to even for the round.

After a 354 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Wolff chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.