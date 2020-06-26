-
Strong putting brings Matthew NeSmith an even-par round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his round tied for 108th at even par; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Matthew NeSmith hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, NeSmith had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a 259 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, NeSmith's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
