Matthew Fitzpatrick shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 76th at 2 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Fitzpatrick had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Fitzpatrick's 82 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.
