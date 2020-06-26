-
-
Matt Wallace shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2020
-
Highlights
Matt Wallace makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at Travelers
In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Matt Wallace makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Matt Wallace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 126th at 2 over; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Wallace his second shot was a drop and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Wallace to 2 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 2 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Wallace hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.
After a 236 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 17th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.