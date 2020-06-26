Matt Jones hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 147th at 4 over; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Jones had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Jones's 176 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

Jones hit his tee shot 294 yards to the fairway bunker on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Jones chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Jones's his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Jones chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 16th green, Jones suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jones at even for the round.