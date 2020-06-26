In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Matt Every hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 118th at 1 over; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Every hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to even-par for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Every chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Every's 73 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Every's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.