Martin Trainer shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Trainer hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round in 156th at 14 over Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under, Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under, and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Trainer had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Trainer's his second shot went 32 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Trainer his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 149 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Trainer's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
