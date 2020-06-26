In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 11th at 6 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 9 under; and Xander Schauffele, Sung Kang, Patton Kizzire, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 17th, Hubbard's 149 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hubbard's 96 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hubbard had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.