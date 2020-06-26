  • Mark Hubbard shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Mark Hubbard sinks a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Mark Hubbard closes with birdie at No. 18 in Round 1 at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Mark Hubbard sinks a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.