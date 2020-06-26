  • Marc Leishman shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Marc Leishman makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Marc Leishman birdies No. 15 in Round 2 at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Marc Leishman makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.