Marc Leishman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 4th at 9 under with Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, and Rory McIlroy; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; and Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Leishman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Leishman had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Leishman's 181 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Leishman had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Leishman to 5 under for the round.