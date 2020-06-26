-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes birdies No. 15 in Round 2 at Travelers
In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Mackenzie Hughes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 2nd at 12 under with Will Gordon; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hughes had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
