In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 91st at 1 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, List reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put List at 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, List's 132 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, List hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, List had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved List to 5 under for the round.

List got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 4 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, List had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving List to 2 under for the round.