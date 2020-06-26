Luke Donald hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donald finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Luke Donald had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Luke Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Donald's 99 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Donald had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

Donald missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 3 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 5 under for the round.