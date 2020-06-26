Lucas Glover hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Glover finished his round tied for 11th at 6 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 9 under; and Xander Schauffele, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Na, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Lucas Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Glover had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to even for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Glover chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Glover had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Glover's 105 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Glover had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.