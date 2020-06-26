-
Lucas Bjerregaard shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Bjerregaard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bjerregaard finished his round tied for 98th at 1 under; Will Gordon and Phil Mickelson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Bjerregaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bjerregaard to 1 over for the round.
Bjerregaard got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bjerregaard to 2 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Bjerregaard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to even for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Bjerregaard's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Bjerregaard had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to even-par for the round.
