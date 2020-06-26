-
Louis Oosthuizen shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 11th at 6 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 9 under; and Xander Schauffele, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Na, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Oosthuizen had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Oosthuizen's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.
