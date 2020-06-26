-
Lanto Griffin putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Lanto Griffin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 20th at 7 under; Phil Mickelson is in 1st at 13 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brendan Steele, Xander Schauffele, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Lanto Griffin had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 13th, Griffin chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
