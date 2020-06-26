In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 74th at 2 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lee's 87 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Lee's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lee's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.