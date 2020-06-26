-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Kyle Stanley in the second round at the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyle Stanley birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Kyle Stanley makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Kyle Stanley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Stanley finished his round tied for 11th at 6 under; Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 9 under; and Xander Schauffele, Sung Kang, Patton Kizzire, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a 277 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Kyle Stanley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kyle Stanley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Stanley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Stanley hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 5 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Stanley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Stanley to 5 under for the round.
