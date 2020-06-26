In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Tway hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 134th at 2 over; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Brendan Steele and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Tway's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tway hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Tway's tee shot went 147 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Tway chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Tway had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.