Kevin Streelman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 5th at 8 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Streelman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Streelman had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Streelman missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.