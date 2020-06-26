In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Na hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 4th at 8 under; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Na's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Na had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Na's his second shot went 36 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Na hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Na chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Na hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.