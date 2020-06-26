In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 134th at 2 over; Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kisner's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Kisner's tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Kisner had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.