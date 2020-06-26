-
Kevin Chappell comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 26, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Chappell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Chappell finished his round tied for 37th at 4 under Will Gordon is in 1st at 11 under, Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 10 under, and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 9 under.
On his tee stroke on the 431-yard par-4 third, Kevin Chappell went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kevin Chappell to 1 over for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Chappell chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Chappell had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Chappell's 176 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Chappell had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
